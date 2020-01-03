Road works due in Stromness

January 3, 2020 at 10:57 am

Road work will be carried out in Stromness from the start of next week.

Orkney Islands Council has said maintenance will take place in stages over the next few weeks, beginning with John Street from this coming Monday until Wednesday.

Works will then continue in Victoria Street, between the junctions with John Street and Church Road, until Friday, January 10. These sections of the roads will be closed to traffic from 9am to 3pm on the specified days, pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works.

Share this:

Tweet

