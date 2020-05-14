Road works begin today

May 14, 2020 at 8:30 am

Essential work on the BT Openreach infrastructure for Kirkwall Airport will begin today and may cause traffic disruptions.

The work will involve sections of Inganess Road, Inganess Place, Berstane Loan and the Quoydandy Branch Road.

Warning signs will be used to advise where the work is taking place and, with temporary traffic lights in operation, minor delays are likely.

The work will be carried out following Covid-19 guidance and is expected to take place on Friday as well.

