Road surface dressing delayed by weather

May 21, 2021 at 5:32 pm

Surface dressing work which was due to take place in Firth today was postponed due to cold weather, Orkney Islands Council has advised.

According to OIC, the work on Holland Road will have to wait until warmer, drier weather returns to the county.

Surface dressing requires higher road surface temperatures for the materials to bed in properly — something the current cold rainy spell could compromise.

The council has advised that, at this stage, the works will be delayed until at least next Tuesday. This will have a knock-on effect on other works planned for that week at Puldrite Road in Rendall, Arwick Road in Evie, Georth Road in Evie, Brough Road in Birsay, Ravie Hill Road in Birsay, and Hundland Road in Birsay.

Members of the public affected are advised to check the council website (www.orkney.gov.uk/news.htm) for updates and keep an eye on the the OIC Updates Facebook page.

