Road crash victim named

October 19, 2022 at 4:51 pm

The woman who died in the fatal crash on Saturday, October 15, has now been named.

Whilma Hutchison, 82, from Finstown, died in the accident, which happened around 6.40pm at Cursiter, about a mile east of Finstown and involved a red Land Rover Discovery and a black VW Golf.

Emergency services attended and Mrs Hutchison, a passenger in the Discovery, was taken to The Balfour hospital with serious injuries.

She was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Sunday, October 16.

The driver of the Discovery, a 79-year-old man, and the driver of the Golf, a 26-year-old man, were both treated at The Balfour for minor injuries.

Road policing Sergeant David Miller said: “Our thoughts remain with Whilma’s family and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances relating to the crash.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen either vehicle, including before the crash, to get in touch.

“If you have dash-cam relating to vehicles travelling on the A965 between Kirkwall and Finstown around the time of the incident, I would also ask you to contact us.”

Anyone who has information that could help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2705 of Saturday, 15 October, 2022.

Mrs Hutchison’s family has asked for privacy.

