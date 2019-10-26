Road closure planned in Kirkwall

October 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm

A section of Kirkwall’s Palace Road is set to be closed to traffic from Monday, for around five weeks, as part of Orkney Islands Council’s ongoing street improvement works.

The council have said the closure will allow the next stage of the street improvement works — at the junction with Broad Street and Victoria Street — to be carried out safely.

The road closure will affect the section of Palace Road between Broad Street and Watergate.

Pedestrian access will be maintained. For traffic, there will be signed diversions in place via School Place and the Clay Loan. Vehicles will be able to access Victoria Street from Broad Street during this phase of the project.

The works are being carried out as part of the Kirkwall Townscape Heritage Initiative (KTHI).

