Road closed following collision near Zion’s Loan

October 4, 2023 at 4:30 pm

Following a traffic collision near Zion’s Loan on the A965, emergency services were called and the road has been closed.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 3.40pm on Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, officers were called to a report of a crash on the A965 between Kirkwall and Finstown.

“Emergency services are in attendance. The road is closed and diversions are being put in place.”

