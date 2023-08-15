breaking news

Three hospitalised after South Ronaldsay road accident

August 15, 2023 at 11:41 am

The A961 remains closed approximately a mile south of St Margaret’s Hope this Tuesday afternoon, following a road traffic accident.

Police have confirmed that three people were taken to hospital following this morning’s incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 11am on Tuesday, August 15, to a report of a two vehicle crash on the A961 three miles south of St Margarets Hope, South Ronaldsay.

“Emergency services attended.

“One person was taken to Balfour Hospital by ambulance and two people to hospital in Aberdeen by heli-med.

“The road is currently closed and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

Shortly before 1pm, police in Kirkwall advised that the road would remain closed for some time.

There are no further details at this time.

