RNLI Water Safety Wednesdays

April 8, 2020 at 9:37 am

THE RNLI have again put out a call to parents, guardians and children to tune in at 10.15am each Wednesday for a brand-new series #WaterSafetyWednesdays, coming to you live via the RNLI’s Facebook page.

Join Liam Fayle-Parr from the RNLI’s Water Safety Team as he explains why it’s important to “stop and think” around water. He explains why it’s important to “stay together” and look out for each other around water. He will also share more ideas for fun RNLI activities to try at home, as well as showcase some of the amazing lifeboat art sent in.

The page can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/rnli/

Share this:

Tweet

