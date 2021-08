RNLI to raise funds for new vessel

August 15, 2021 at 12:00 pm

Kirkwall RNLI is aiming to raise £50,000 from community donations, to assist with the purchase of a new lifesaving vessel due to arrive next year.

The new lifeboat will be a refitted and refurbished Severn, which is expected to be serviceable for the next 25 years — thanks to the Severn Life Extension Programme (SLEP), replacing the existing Margaret Foster as it sails into the sunset in 2022.

