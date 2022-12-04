featured news

Risks facing OIC laid bare

December 4, 2022 at 4:00 pm

With the possibility of now having more than one ferry out of service at the same time, this “huge concern” has topped the register of risks facing the council.

Taking second place among the issues facing Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is financial stability, followed by what one councillor described as the “very, very high risk” concerning children’s protection and support services.

An updated version of the corporate risk register was agreed at the latest meeting of the local authority’s policy and resources committee.

