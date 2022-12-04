  • Kirkwall
featured news

Risks facing OIC laid bare

Topping the risk register at OIC is transportation, with the council leader, James Stockan, pointing out that the county is now in a situation where more than one ferry could be out of service at the same time. This came following the grounding of the Varagen off Rapness Pier on Friday, November 11.

With the possibility of now having more than one ferry out of service at the same time, this “huge concern” has topped the register of risks facing the council.

Taking second place among the issues facing Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is financial stability, followed by what one councillor described as the “very, very high risk” concerning children’s protection and support services.

An updated version of the corporate risk register was agreed at the latest meeting of the local authority’s policy and resources committee.

For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian.