Riding of the Marches returns

September 12, 2021 at 9:15 am

This Sunday afternoon will see the return of Riding of the Marches to Kirkwall.

At 2pm, a group of enthusiastic horse riders will assemble at Broad Street. They will be led on their ride through the town by standard bearer Bill Spence.

The event will mark the 35th anniversary of the revival of this annual custom. Last year, Riding of the Marches was unable go ahead due to the pandemic.

Share this:

Tweet