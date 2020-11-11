virus

Return to normal for Orkney’s dental services still ‘a way off’

November 11, 2020 at 1:30 pm

NHS Orkney’s dental director has warned that a return to “business as usual” is still “a way off”.

This follows the recent announcement by Scotland’s chief dental director that routine treatment and care contracted by NHS Scotland could now resume.

But according to Jay Wragg, who heads up public dental services in Orkney, coronavirus safety measures will continue to affect the way dentists provide care to patients here.

“This is a significant step forward and I welcome this increase in the scope of care available as an NHS option,” he said.

“However, I am sorry to have to add that the additional COVID safety measures we have in place continue to affect the way dentists are able to provide your care.

“It’s similar to the situation restaurants find themselves in — the menu is back to the full list, but we have fewer tables. In relation to dentistry, we are able to provide a full range of NHS treatments, but COVID still limits the number of patients we can see in a day. I’m afraid we are a way off a return to ‘business as usual’”

Mr Wragg explained that dentists in Orkney have been given the difficult task of prioritising appointments for their patient list.

“This will not be easy and therefore, I need to ask for your continued patience and understanding,” he said.

“You may be asked to wait for a time when dentists can safely return to the numbers of patients that used to be seen practices each day.

“While the number of available appointments continues to be reduced, I would also warn that practices will look very different when you attend. This is due to the public health measures that are in place to keep staff and patients safe. Waiting rooms may be closed and dental teams will be wearing more personal protective equipment than you may have been used to.

“I would like to offer my thanks to all those working to restore NHS dentistry in Orkney and both residents and visitors for their patience as dentistry is carefully reintroduced.

“I would respectfully remind everyone that, if your problem is urgent, you will be seen, if not, you may be asked to wait.

“As the situation evolves, updates will be posted, particularly via social media (Facebook and Twitter) and on NHS Orkney’s website. I would encourage people to regularly check those sources for the latest information.”

So, how do I get in touch with my dentist?

During working hours:

Patients registered either at The Balfour (01856 888258) or Garson (01856 850658) should contact the clinic where they are usually seen.

Any patient who is not currently registered and who has an urgent dental problem should contact 01856 850658 and you will be directed accordingly.

If you are registered at Orkney Dental Kirkwall, Orkney Dental Stromness, or the Daisybank Clinic, then please contact them direct for advice on the following numbers:

Orkney Dental Kirkwall – 01856 872030

Orkney Dental Stromness – 01856 852815

Daisybank Clinic – 01856 870547

If you are registered at Deyanov Dental, then please contact on:

Deyanov Dental – 07717477629

Out of hours emergencies:

Patients should use the usual process and contact NHS 24 (111)

Further information about coronavirus and its ongoing impact on dental service, you can visit:

General advice regarding Coronovirus: www.nhsinform.scot

A short video describing NHS Dental Care: https://youtu.be/2BXCPJqIiqw

Accessing dental care: https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19/healthy-living/coronavirus-covid-19-accessing-dental-services

