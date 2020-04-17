virus

Rethink needed for self-employed support says Carmichael

April 17, 2020 at 6:30 pm

A call for urgent changes to the planned support for self-employed people has been made by Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael.

“This week I am challenging the Chancellor to do more for the self-employed,” said Mr Carmichael, today, Friday.

“It is obvious now that the measures announced to date are not sufficient and that time is running out to make a meaningful difference. Actions by the Scottish Government are welcome but an integrated approach is needed.

“In recent weeks I have spoken with self-employed people across the isles, representing every walk of life, and their message to the government could not be clearer: it is time for a rethink. Almost half of self-employed people are worried that they will not be able to cover basic costs like rent and bills.

“We have learned that only two per cent of businesses have been able to access government-backed loans since they were introduced last month. If that is the situation for regular businesses it does not inspire a great deal of confidence in the coverage for self-employed people. The government can start to build that confidence again by announcing new measures now.”

Share this:

Tweet

