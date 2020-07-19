Resurfacing work in Kirkwall

July 19, 2020 at 9:30 am

Gunns Close Car Park (behind Bruce’s Stores) and Main Street, Kirkwall will be closed to allow for resurfacing work to take place next week.

The work will begin on Monday, July 20, and should take about a week, say Orkney Islands Council.

To ensure the works are carried out safely, Gunns Close car park will be closed to all vehicles with the exception of essential deliveries, with limited access to businesses provided where possible.

The works on Main Street will also be carried out under road closure conditions with access to any affected properties maintained where possible.

The council say: “As always we would like to apologise for any disruption caused and thank the public for their understanding as we carry out the works.”

