Restrictions on hospitality extended

October 21, 2020 at 12:27 pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed, this afternoon, Wednesday, that temporary restrictions currently placed on licensed premises, which were due to conclude on Monday, will be extended.

The restrictions, which prevent the serving of alcohol indoors, and place a 6pm curfew on serving food indoors, will now remain in place until November 2.

Ms Sturgeon said that there is evidence that these restrictions are having a positive impact on the spread of coronavirus, and believes that this extension will also aid a smooth transition into a new framework for Scotland’s lockdown strategy — which is due to be rolled out on November 2.

