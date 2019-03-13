Research and innovation campus works reaches one-year milestone

March 13, 2019 at 10:24 am

The overhaul and refurbishment of the former primary school in Stromness is continuing, as can be seen in this recent aerial photograph.

The works will transform the old school and the Old Academy into a state-of-the-art research and innovation campus.

Now 12 months into the 22-month project, external and internal refurbishment works of both buildings continues, with the former primary school set to incorporate a mix of offices and learning spaces for tenants.

A new roofing and window system has been installed, as well as cladding to transform the frontage of the building.

Local contractor R. Clouston Ltd is delivering the project — a £6.65 million investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Orkney Islands Council.

The project is scheduled for completion in December, 2019.

