coronavirus

Reports of new Orkney COVID death incorrect say NHSO

Public Health Scotland figures indicating that there has been a new coronavirus-related death in Orkney, during the past 24 hours, are incorrect, NHS Orkney has confirmed.

Statistics relating to new cases and new coronavirus-related deaths, broken down by local authority area, are published daily on a database hosted and managed by Public Health Scotland.

Figures released today, Friday, indicate that there has been a one new COVID-19 death registered in Orkney, during the past 24 hours.

However, NHS Orkney has stated that they have not been notified of any such death.

To date, there have been 35 test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered to Orkney, and sadly two deaths.

