Reporters and Ukraine appeal shortlisted for national awards

April 21, 2023 at 5:09 pm

Two journalists from The Orcadian and an appeal which saw thousands of aid items delivered to Romania for the people of Ukraine have been shortlisted for national awards.

The shortlist for the 44th Scottish Press Awards has been announced, recognising excellence in national, regional and digital journalism from across the country.

Included among the 145 finalists across 34 categories, are The Orcadian’s Mark Harcus and Sarah Gilmour.

Both have been named in the five-person shortlist for the Local Reporter of the Year category, while Mark has also been shortlisted for the Local Feature Writer of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, the Gaan the Distance for Ukraine appeal, led by The Orcadian and McAdie and Reeve, is one of three contenders in the running for the Local Campaign of the Year Award.

The appeal saw a lorry and trailer, laden full with aid items, travel from Orkney to Romania in May, 2022, where the items were then distributed for the people of Ukraine.

The awards ceremony and dinner will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Wednesday, June 7.

