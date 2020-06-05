Renewed appeal for information after fatal crash

Police Scotland is re-appealing for information following the fatal road crash at Kirkwall’s Hatston Industrial Estate last weekend.

Gerard Kerins, 35, died following an incident at Crowness Crescent on Saturday, May 30.

Mr Kerins was found seriously injured around 4pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Kerins, who lived in Aberdeenshire and was in Orkney in the course of his employment, had been riding a black KTM motorcycle. Police have said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit based at Dingwall said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this tragic incident.

“We have been working to establish Mr Kerins’s movements prior to him being found. As part of this I would again urge anyone who may have seen him or the black KTM motorcycle he was riding at any time between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, May 30, to get in touch.

“If you have dashcam footage or private CCTV of the area from last Saturday, I would ask you to please review this and pass on anything which may be of use.

“Our thoughts very much remain with Mr Kerins’s family and friends while we carry out this work.”

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 2976 of 30 May, 2020.