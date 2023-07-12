featured news

Rendall in the hunt and badminton players come close on day four in Guernsey

July 12, 2023 at 11:02 pm

Golfer Steven Rendall is tied third at the halfway stage at the Island Games in Guernsey.

Rendall followed up on his opening round of 71 with a 74 this afternoon to be one of three players on 145, ahead of the final two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

His teammates, Lee Findlay, Ewan Rendall and Stuart Thomson, are further down the pack but will hope to lift themselves up the leaderboard in the next two days.

Shona Slater is leading the way for Orkney’s ladies at L’Ancresse Links Golf Course, with two rounds of 92 and 88 to sit 26th.

Nicola Sutherland, Kathleen Sutherland and Michelle Clouston shot rounds of 88, 93 and 94 respectively.

Orkney’s badminton players came agonisingly close to securing a bronze medal on a hugely exciting day.

With semi-finalists guaranteed at least a bronze, Andrew Reid, Jody Groundwater and Shannon Leslie, as an individual and as part of a team alongside Gemma Foulis, reached the quarter finals.

But all were thwarted by high quality opponents on a memorable day for the sport.

Claire Rendall continued her impressive showing at these Games with a twelfth place finish on her cycling road race debut.

Alison Leitch also competed while Jo Donaldson was hampered by an unfortunate accident at the start, which left her with an insurmountable task to catch up with the pack.

Magnus Mackay, Torquil Clyde and Norman McLennan also competed in the men’s road race.

Orkney’s clay pigeon shooters finished fifth in the automatic ball trap team event with a combined score of 138.

Mark Causer is currently sitting third in his group after two wins and two defeats on the bowling rink, while things haven’t gone to plan for John Hamilton and Craig Rendall.

The sailing team of Andrew Leslie, Joshua Brown and Kavan Kynoch continued their Island Games on the water.

Lillie Giggle finished fifth in the 5,000 metres in a race dominated by Rachael Franklin who smashed Anna Tait’s record set in 2017.

Max Linklater also competed in the long jump final, and Emily McArthur booked herself a slot in the final of the women’s 800 metres.

Stewart Stanger was knocked out at the quarter final stage of the men’s archery compound head-to-head, as was Helen Corsie, while Robert Craigie and Michael Leslie exited the competition in the last 32.

The swimmers were also in the pool putting in a host of positive performances and setting new PBs.

