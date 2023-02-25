featured news

Rena named Employee of the Year at the Orkney Tourism Awards

February 25, 2023 at 10:32 pm

Rena Johnston took home Employee of the Year at the inaugural Orkney Tourism Awards tonight in Kirkwall.

Trophies were handed out to a wide range of businesses and professionals across Orkney’s tourism sector at the glitzy ceremony run by Destination Orkney.

Rena, who has worked for over seven years at the Kristin Linklater Voice Centre in Sandwick, said she was “humbled” to have won for the work she did at the recently closed residential venue.

She said she would really miss working at the Voice Centre, but a self confessed “people person” Rena is currently exploring other opportunities in the local tourism industry.

For a full list of winners and more on the Destination Orkney Tourism Awards see this weeks edition of the Orcadian.

