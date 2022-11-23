featured news

Reminder to parents issued ahead of schools strike

November 23, 2022 at 3:32 pm

Orkney Islands Council is reminding parents and carers that most schools in Orkney will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, as a result of the planned industrial action by teachers in a national dispute over pay.

The only facilities open are: Eday (nursery/school) North Walls (nursery/school) Papay (nursery/school) Rousay (nursery/school) and the nurseries only at Dounby, Glaitness, Papdale and Stromness Primary. Both the Strynd and Willow Tree Nurseries will be open and Shapinsay will be partially open in both the primary and nursery sections.

Your school will have been in touch directly, but if you are unsure the full list is below, or please contact your school directly for clarification.

The Council confirmed that eligible families will receive automatic direct payments for free school meals on days when schools are closed due to strike action.

Advance notice of further action across two days has also been received. At the moment this has been scheduled for January 10 and 11, with the potential of additional days in the second half of January and into February.

Further dates of strike action in December have not been ruled out, the EIS union has said.

National negotiations involving the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA), Scottish Government and Trade Unions are continuing, but to date a resolution has not been found.

COSLA made a fresh proposal on Tuesday which would see rises of up to 6.85 per cent for some teachers earning less than £40,107.

Share this:

Tweet

