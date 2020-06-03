Reminder to keep safe around coasts from emergency co-ordination group

June 3, 2020 at 3:26 pm

As activities such as boating, swimming and other sea-based activities have been permitted under the Scottish Government’s guidelines, the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) is reminding people to respect the coastline.

OLECG is made up of representatives from a broad range of organisations, including the emergency and public services, transport providers, the utilities and voluntary sector. They are continuing to meet virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group is reminding people that, whatever their ability or experience in their chosen sport or leisure activity, the sea can still catch you out and be unmerciful when it does.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency want to make sure everyone stays safe. Dave Sweeney, coastal operations area commander – Area 1 Orkney and Shetland said: “If you get into trouble on the coast or at sea dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Coronavirus hasn’t gone away and we all need to follow the rules. Remember your choices might put people, including yourself and frontline responders at risk, so we urge you take extra care whilst using our coastline and coastal waters.”

OLECG are also urging people to engage with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) newly launched campaign #MakeTheCall. Orcadians are asked to consider a home fire safety when checking in on vulnerable neighbours, patients, friends and family members during lockdown and to put them in touch with SFRS wherever possible using the free Home Fire Safety Visit phoneline.

For full details from SFRS are available here. Anyone who wants to book a free Home Fire Safety Visit can call 0800 731 999 or text ‘fire’ to 80800.

