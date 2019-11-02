Remember, remember the Impact of Fireworks
ADVERTORIAL:
WITH BONFIRE Night approaching, the Impact of Fireworks campaign aims to raise awareness of the potentially damaging impact the legitimate use of fireworks can have on those around you — such as those with noise sensitivity, including autistic people, veterans and to animals.
The messages are:
- Enjoy fireworks safely at an organised public display. Visit firescotland.gov.uk for more information.
- Fireworks can raise background noise levels by several decibels which can cause particular distress to those with noise sensitivity, including autistic people.
- The unexpected nature of private firework displays can cause anxiety and stress for those with sensory issues.
- Bonfire night can be an especially difficult time for many veterans, with the loud bangs, bright lights and strong smells from fireworks causing serious anguish.
- The fear response to noise from fireworks can have an adverse impact on animals and can lead to stress, fear or even phobia responses.
- It’s estimated that 45 per cent of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks.
- Fifty-one per cent of veterinary professionals said that they have seen an increase in pets with phobias such as fireworks in the last two years.
- Animals have heightened senses and their hearing is much stronger than ours. A dog’s hearing is twice as sensitive and a cat’s three times as sensitive as a human’s.
- Most fireworks-related injuries occur at private displays or in public places, not at organised displays.
- Children — including babies and toddlers — suffer over half of all firework injuries.
- Did you know that sparklers get five times hotter than cooking oil? Sparklers are not toys and should never be given to a child under five.
- To report the misuse of fireworks, anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.