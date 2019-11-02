  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Remember, remember the Impact of Fireworks

ADVERTORIAL:

WITH BONFIRE Night approaching, the Impact of Fireworks campaign aims to raise awareness of the potentially damaging impact the legitimate use of fireworks can have on those around you — such as those with noise sensitivity, including autistic people, veterans and to animals.
The messages are:
  • Enjoy fireworks safely at an organised public display. Visit firescotland.gov.uk for more information.
  • Fireworks can raise background noise levels by several decibels which can cause particular distress to those with noise sensitivity, including autistic people.
  • The unexpected nature of private firework displays can cause anxiety and stress for those with sensory issues.
  • Bonfire night can be an especially difficult time for many veterans, with the loud bangs, bright lights and strong smells from fireworks causing serious anguish.
  • The fear response to noise from fireworks can have an adverse impact on animals and can lead to stress, fear or even phobia responses.
  • It’s estimated that 45 per cent of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks.
  • Fifty-one per cent of veterinary professionals said that they have seen an increase in pets with phobias such as fireworks in the last two years.
  • Animals have heightened senses and their hearing is much stronger than ours. A dog’s hearing is twice as sensitive and a cat’s three times as sensitive as a human’s.
  • Most fireworks-related injuries occur at private displays or in public places, not at organised displays.
  • Children — including babies and toddlers — suffer over half of all firework injuries.
  • Did you know that sparklers get five times hotter than cooking oil? Sparklers are not toys and should never be given to a child under five.
  • To report the misuse of fireworks, anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos