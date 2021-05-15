Relishing life at the top of the netball tree

May 15, 2021 at 5:00 pm

Rubbing shoulders with the best netballers in the UK has become a way of life for internationalist Sarah MacPhail, but her fierce determination remains as strong as ever, as she targets the Commonwealth Games.

MacPhail, from Kirkwall, is currently starring for Scotland’s only semi-professional netball side, the Strathclyde Sirens, in the Vitality Netball Superleague.

The Sirens are currently enjoying their best showing to date in what is the UK’s top level, elite netball competition, playing against ten teams featuring some of the best netballers in the world from England and Wales.

This is MacPhail’s third season with the Sirens but she has reached new heights, cementing her place as an integral member of a Sirens squad currently sitting in seventh in the 11-team league.

The 23-year-old athlete spoke to The Orcadian recently about her season so far and her future ambitions, which include booking a spot in the Scottish international side that will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“This has probably been one of my best seasons so far with the Sirens,” says MacPhail, who first developed through the ranks at Netball Orkney.

