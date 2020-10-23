virus

Relaxed restrictions ‘a possibility’ for Orkney says First Minister

October 23, 2020 at 1:33 pm

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said, this afternoon, Friday, that her new proposed five-tier strategy for lockdown does “open up the possibility” for Scotland’s island communities to live under a much lower level of restriction.

During a session with the press, following her daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon remained cautious on the matter. She advised that a lot of options for regional variation were possible — including a substantial relaxation for island groups — but that any decision would be based on the most up-to-date data from each area of Scotland.

The proposed framework is set to go through a quick consultation process, before a vote in parliament on Tuesday. The Scottish Government has also confirmed plans to engage further with local leaders from Scotland’s three islands groups on restrictions, and the impact they are having on our communities.

The First Minister has laid out the full details of the proposed strategy in a document, available here.

She has advised that the majority of Scotland is currently living under restrictions similar to those which would be in place under level two.

Share this:

Tweet

