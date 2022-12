featured news

Redland Road collision prompts police appeal

December 20, 2022 at 9:26 am

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision on the Redland Road in Firth between the evening of Friday, December 16, and the morning of Saturday, December 17.

Officers say that damage was caused to a vehicle — suspected to be caused by another vehicle, which did not stop to report this.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to attend at Kirkwall Police Station or contact police on 101, quoting reference CR/0121809/22

