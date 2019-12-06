  • Kirkwall
Red flare sparks sea search

Search and rescue teams have been launched tonight, Friday, after reports of a red flare off the coast of Westray.

According to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA, a report came in just before 8.20pm, stating that a red flare had been sighted in the Westray Firth area.

A spokesman from the MCA said, just before midnight: “Coastguard rescue teams from Westray and Shetland assisted, and the RNLI all-weather lifeboat from Kirkwall was launched.

“Searches of the area took place. We have no further update at this time.”

