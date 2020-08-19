Recycling centres update

August 19, 2020 at 10:34 am

The Hatston and Garson Household Waste Recycling Centres can now accept scrap metal and inert waste once again, says the OIC.

This means they can now take:

Inert waste, such as stones, concrete, bricks and mortar, and sub soils.

Scrap metal.

Black bag waste.

Bulky household waste.

Garden waste.

Cardboard.

Electrical waste and electronic equipment.

Household and vehicle batteries.

Fluorescent tubes.

Waste lubricating oil.

Current safety restrictions remain in place, with no more than five cars at a time allowed on site at Hatston and three at a time at Garson.

Opening hours are 9:00am to 3:45pm at Hatston and 10:00am to 3:45pm at Garson from Tuesday to Saturday, with both closed from 12pm to 1pm.

Last month, skips for recyclable items were re-opened in the Isles. There is considerable demand for these and while skips are being emptied when full, this can take longer than in pre-lockdown times.

Lorna Richardson, policy manager with the council’s waste team, said: “Unfortunately, we’re unable to open the other recycling centres on the Mainland and in St Margaret’s Hope at present or expand on the recycling service we’re providing in the North and South Isles.

“Physical distancing and hygiene requirements are limiting our ability to do this. While we realise this is frustrating for folk, we are working to overcome the challenges and find a way to increase the services we are currently able to offer.

“We greatly appreciate people’s continuing patience and co-operation as we seek to do this.”

