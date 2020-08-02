Recycling centres to accept electrical equipment

August 2, 2020 at 5:00 pm

From Tuesday, both Hatston and Garson Household Waste Recycling Centres will be able to accept waste electrical and electronic equipment.

Currently the centres accept black bag waste, bulky household waste, garden waste and cardboard.

The current restrictions remain in place meaning that no more than five cars at a time are allowed on site at Hatston and three at a time at Garson.

Opening hours are 9am to 3.45pm at Hatston and 10am to 3.45pm at Garson from Tuesday to Saturday, with both closed between 12pm and 1pm.

