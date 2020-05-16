virus

Recycling centres set to reopen in June

May 16, 2020 at 8:47 pm

Recycling centres across Orkney are set to reopen on June 1 – if it is deemed safe to do so.

The decision to resume service of theses facilities was taken by council chiefs across Scotland on Friday at a meeting of the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).

Kirkwall East councillor, Steven Heddle, who is also the environment and economy spokesperson for COSLA said: “Leaders agreed today (Friday) that local authorities will plan for the reopening of household waste recycling centres on June 1.

“The reopening of sites depends on receiving assurance that this will not negatively impact the COVID-19 infection rate and will be consistent with national travel advice.

“There will also be local considerations including the need to maintain physical distancing for staff and members and public which will determine whether and to what extent individual sites will be able to reopen.

“The intent behind this decision is to provide a level of coordination across Scotland, to avoid a disjointed approach which could lead to confusion, and to ensure access to household waste recycling sites is managed to best ensure the safety of both staff and the public.

”We are working closely with the Scottish Government and partners on this and are drawing up guidance.”

