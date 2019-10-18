Recycling centre closure after flares discovered

October 18, 2019 at 4:38 pm

Orkney Islands Council has issued a safety reminder after a number of maritime distress flares were dumped at St Margaret’s Hope household waste and recycling centre.

The council has said the find has resulted in the closure of the facility until next Monday at the earliest — so that specialist help can be brought in to remove the flares safely. The flares were found in a box used for the disposal of batteries.

The council is reminding people that dumping material of this kind is illegal and represents a significant risk to members of the public and staff at the centre.

In an earlier incident, flares were discovered at the same centre in September 2018.

