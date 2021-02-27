Recycling and refuse reminder issued by OIC
Orkney Islands Council has issued a reminder for recycling collection arrangements for the week ahead – starting Monday, March 1.
If it’s a recycling week for you next week (Areas 9 – 15), you are asked to put out your glass and plastic bottles on your usual collection day — and keep them separate by using two green bins (or a green box and bag if you use these).
If next week is a waste collection week where you live (Areas 1 – 8), you are asked to put out your grey bin (or red bags if you use them) on your usual collection day and hold onto your recycling.