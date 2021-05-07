‘Recovery is the number one priority’ for re-elected Orkney MSP

May 7, 2021 at 8:10 pm

Liam McArthur has said that Orkney’s recovery from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic will be his number one priority as he enters a new Scottish Parliamentary term.

Mr McArthur told The Orcadian that he was delighted to retained his seat in Orkney, which he has served for the past 14 years.

Asked about his key hopes for the next five years, the Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP said: “I think the unifying thing I would like to see for Orkney, the Highlands and Islands and Scotland is a focus on recovery. That recovery will be different in different parts of the country.

“I’ve said consistently throughout this campaign — and what Willie Rennie has been saying nationally — is that that focus on recovery has to be the number one priority.”

Mr McArthur was returned to his seat with 7,238 of 11,621 votes.

SNP candidate Robert Leslie came second in the race with a total of 3,369 votes.

Sam Bown, of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party received 699 votes.

Scottish Labour candidate, Coilla Drake, gained 290 votes.

