Records showing care home COVID-19 death ‘incorrect’ says OHAC chief

April 22, 2020 at 8:53 pm

National records reporting that one of Orkney’s two coronavirus-related deaths took place in a care home are incorrect, according to the chief executive of Orkney Health and Care (OHAC).

The data, published by National Records gives a breakdown of COVID-19 mortality figures from each Scottish local authority, and is updated each Wednesday. As of today, these reports also include information about whether an individual passed away in hospital, at home, or in a care home.

According to the latest records, coronavirus is believed to have caused the deaths of two Orkney residents — one of whom is listed as having died in a care home.

But OHAC chief executive Sally Shaw has categorically stated that this information is incorrect.

“We can confirm that there have been no cases of COVID-19 or deaths involving the coronavirus in our care homes,” she said this evening.

“Along with colleagues from NHS Orkney, we will be advising NRS of this and asking for the data to be amended.”

