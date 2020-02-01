Record-breaking cyclist set to bring talk tour to Orkney

February 1, 2020 at 7:30 am

The Pickaquoy Centre is preparing to host one of the world’s most renowned cyclists as part of a tour across the UK and Ireland.

Mark Beaumont has become a household name and record-breaking athlete, having not once, but twice, smashed the record for cycling around the world.

Over the past decade, the Scottish endurance athlete, broadcaster and author’s documentaries have been viewed across the world, as he undertakes epic challenges, both on land and on water.

The cyclist will be at The Pickaquoy Centre as he brings his tour — Around the World in 80 Days — to Orkney on Thursday, February 6, at 7.30pm.

A mixture of film, photography and commentary, he will discuss his career of expeditions and his successful around the world cycles in 2008 and 2017.

Next week’s The Orcadian will contain a question and answer from Beaumont ahead of the talk.

