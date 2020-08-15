Ready, Set, Show! horses – the judge’s champion announced!

August 15, 2020 at 5:29 pm

For the announcement of the final judge’s choice in the horses section of Ready, Set Show! – our online livestock competition – we enlisted the help of shows stalwart Lizzie Linklater.

Lizzie has been involved with the County Show since she was very small and has held pretty much every role you can think of with the riding club and pony club over the years.

Lizzie kindly agreed to announce the final decision of our contest judge, Meg Black, from Maine, USA.

Although Lizzie says she’s more of a “happy hacker” these days, she still loves her horses and attending Orkney’s shows, which would have been held from July 31 to August 8 this year.

So, it’s over to Lizzie . . .

