Ready, Set, Show! horses – the final match-up!

August 15, 2020 at 9:11 am

The final day of our online competition – where we pit past County Show horse winners against each other – is here!

We have a match-up of two truly stellar animals, presided over by our judge Meg Black, from Maine, USA.

In today’s final face-off, first up we have Lisronagh, or Rosie – the light-legged ridden Irish Sports mare which claimed victory at the 2019 County Show.

The beautiful mare was ridden to victory at last year’s show by Alannah Norquoy, Ingquoy, South Ronaldsay.

Although last year was Lisronagh’s first big win at the County Show, she had been shown extensively already – both locally and further south. Notably, 2017 saw her win a number of accolades at shows such as the Howj Country Centre Summer Show, The Scottish Horse Show and the Turriff Show, going on to qualify for both the Caledonian Showing Championships of Scotland and the Willberry North of Scotland Championship Show.

In Lisronagh’s semi-final round our judge said the mare is “a lovely representation of the light-legged type, with a nice forward step and a keen expression.”

Lisronagh’s competition today is a handsome Shetland Pony Stallion, which won the 2015 County Show, where he was shown by Kelly Peace of Hools Shetland Pony Stud, The Brough, Toab. He was sired by Wells Extra Special out of the dam Wells Valerina.

The 2015 County Show wasn’t the first taste of success for Wells Reliance as he also named a Junior champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2011.

In the Shetland’s semi-final round our judge called him “well-presented” and said he was more mature, and developed” than his competition in that round, a Clydesdale colt which won in 2010 and 2009.

Tune in to The Orcadian’s website or Facebook and Twitter pages at around 5.30pm today to hear our judge’s final choice.

Our horse competition is sponsored by Casey Construction Ltd.

