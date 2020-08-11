  • Kirkwall
Ready, Set, Show! Horses – Shetland Ponies face-off

Click to enlarge. The 2013 County Show horse champion, Bayview Tess, pictured at that year’s East Mainland Show, with Laura Cromarty.

We go from tall to small in our online horse competition, Ready, Set, Show!, today.

Yesterday saw a match-up of Clydesdales while today we have two stunning Shetland Ponies, which went on to win at the County Show in 2013 and 2015.

First up we have the 2013 County Show champion – a five-year-old yield mare Shetland, named Bayview Tess, shown that year by J. & L. Cromarty, Bayview Stud, Roadside, Toab.

The mare was sired by Threapwood Ventura and was out of Linglass Suzie.

Judge from 2013, Stephen Rendall of Catfirth, S. Nesting, Shetland, said: “ She was very feminine, plenty of good hair, moved well and had plenty of substance

Bayview’s yield mare is up against the 2015 County Show champion. This was  a seven-year-old Shetland Pony Stallion, named Wells Reliance.

Click to enlarge. The 2015 County Show Horse champion, Wells Reliance, pictured with Kelly Peace.

The stallion was from the Hools Shetland Pony Stud, the Brough, Toab and was shown by owner Kelly Peace.

He was sired by Wells Extra Special out of the dam Wells Valerina.

Shetland Judge that year Kenneth, Adam from fishcross, Alloa said: “It was his bone and presence that caught my eye.”

Our Ready, Set, Show! horse competition is sponsored by Casey Construction Ltd.

