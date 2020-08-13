Ready, Set, Show! horses – semi-finals kick off

August 13, 2020 at 9:06 am

Today sees the first semi-finals round of our horse section in our Ready, Set, Show! online livestock competition.

Today sees a match-up between last year’s County Show champion, a light-legged ridden Irish Sports mare, and a Clydesdale that had an incredible run of County Show wins.

The 2019 County Show champion was an 11-year-old Irish Sports mare, called Lisronagh (Rosie). The light-legged mare was ridden to victory by Alannah Norquoy, from Ingquoy, South Ronaldsay.

The mare was sired by Ricardo Z and out of the dam Silver Tassle.

In the first round, our judge, Meg Black, from Maine, USA, said of Lisronagh, that she appears to be exhibiting lovely straight movement and a a happy expression.

The handsome mare is up against a four-time County Show winner – Downhill Snowflake, an Irish-bred mare which took her fourth County Show win, at her last showing in 2018.

The Irish-bred mare was eight when she was last shown by J. D. and D Smith, Holburn, Holm Branch Road, Kirkwall.

In Downhill’s first round our judge commended the Clydesdale’s top line, her confirmation and her show presence.

Our horse competition is sponsored by Casey Construction Ltd.

For more on the competition – and to vote for your champion – click here.

