Ready, Set, Show! horses – the second semi-final match-up!

Today’s Ready, Set, Show! horses match-up is our second semi-final, with either the young Clydesdale from Aikers or the Shetland Pony stallion from Hools headed to tomorrow’s final.

The Shetland’s name is Wells Reliance and he was was seven-years-old when he claimed victory for Kelly’s Hools Shetland Pony Stud, The Brough, Toab, at the 2015 County Show.

He was sired by Wells Extra Special out of the dam Wells Valerina.

In our first round, our judge Meg Black,from Maine, USA, said the stallion was “well put together” and had a lovely show presence and expression.

The stallion’s competition today is a two-time County Show winner – a Clydesdale yearling colt, named Prince William of Aikers.

The colt claimed victory for his owners J. W. Taylor & Sons, Aikers, South Ronaldsay at the County Show in both 2010 and 2009.

The young colt was born in April 2009, his sire was named Sneddon and his dam was Lady Diana of Aikers.

In the colt’s first round, against the 2011 County Show winner, the judge said of the Clydesdale: “He is well put together, nicely presented and looks to be of very good quality.”

