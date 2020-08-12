  • Kirkwall
Ready, Set, Show! horses – Prince William given the thumbs up

Prince William of Aikers pictured upon his win at the County Show in 2010. (pic: Orkney Photographic)

Today’s “little and large” match-up in our Ready, Set, Show! online horses competition has seen the young Clydesdale from South Ronaldsay – named Prince William of Aikers – given the thumbs up from the judge.

The Clydesdale joins our three other semi-finalists in the next round of our week-long competition.

Prince William of Aikers is a two-time County Show winner, having won when he was a yearling colt, in 2010 and also the year before that.

The young colt was born in April 2009, his sire was named Sneddon and his dam was Lady Diana of Aikers. He was shown by J. W. Taylor & Sons, Aikers, South Ronaldsay.

Today our judge chose the Clydesdale over the 2011 County Show’s winning horse exhibit – a three-year-old filly Shetland Pony, named Millquoy Dancing Queen, shown by J. & M. Slater of Millquoy, Stenness.

Our judge, Meg Black said: “In class 4 we see two different, but, quite nice, young horses, both with loads of potential. The win goes to the yearling Clydesdale (2010). He is well put together, nicely presented and looks to be of very good quality”

