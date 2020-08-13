  • Kirkwall
Ready, Set, Show! horses – Lisronagh triumphs over multi-show winner

Winner of last year’s County Show, Lisronagh, ridden by Alannah Norquoy. (pic: Carly Brodie)

Today’s semi-finals round of our horse section in our Ready, Set, Show! online livestock competition, has seen last year’s County Show champion, Lisronagh, triumph over four-time County Show champion Downhill Snowflake.

The 2019 County Show champion – a light-legged ridden Irish Sports mare – has upset Downhill’s chances in our competition, getting the thumbs up from our judge, Meg Black.

Last year’s show champion was an 11-year-old Irish Sports mare, called Lisronagh (Rosie). She was ridden to victory by Alannah Norquoy, from Ingquoy, South Ronaldsay.

The mare was sired by Ricardo Z and out of the dam Silver Tassle.

Downhill Snowflake, an Irish-bred mare which took her fourth County Show win in 2018, has been a dominant force at Orkney’s County Show since she was first shown in 2014.

The mare was eight when she was shown by J. D. and D Smith, Holburn, Holm Branch Road, Kirkwall, in 2018

In deciding this semi-final round, our judge said: “We have two lovely individuals, both are outstanding representations of their type.

“My choice for winner goes to the 2019 winner, the Irish Sport mare. Again, a lovely representation of the light-legged type, with a nice forward step and a keen expression.”

Our horse competition is sponsored by Casey Construction Ltd.

