Ready, Set, Show! horses – Lisronagh rides to first round victory

August 9, 2020 at 5:30 pm

Today, on what would have been the date of the Riding of the Marches, we have begun our week-long online horse competition, pitting eight past horse champions from the County Show against each other.

Today’s first round has seen the 2019 County Show champion ride to a first round victory, seeing off competition from the 2012 champion.

The 2019 County Show champion was an 11-year-old Irish Sports mare, called Lisronagh (Rosie). The light-legged mare was ridden to victory by Alannah Norquoy, from Ingquoy, South Ronaldsay. The mare was sired by Ricardo Z and out of the dam Silver Tassle.

Today, Lisronagh was selected over the 2012 County champ – a fellow light-legged ridden past champion – named Woodlands Bay, ridden by Jo Donaldson, Skelbist, Berstane Road. Woodlands Bay was a 12-year-old mare, Irish draught cross thoroughbred mare.

On judging this round of our horse section our judge, Meg Black, said: “In the first class we see two light-legged mares, both of very high quality.

“The win goes to the chestnut (2019) who is exhibiting lovely straight movement and a a happy expression.”

For more on the horse competition head over to the Ready, Set, Show! section of our website, here.

Share this:

Tweet

