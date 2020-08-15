Ready, Set, Show! horses – Lisronagh dominates public vote

August 15, 2020 at 5:57 pm

It’s been a successful day for last year’s County Show Champion, as the Irish sports mare has “done the double” in our Ready, Set, Show! horses contest – securing both the public vote while also getting the nod from our judge.

The light-legged mare, which was 11-year-old when she secured the overall horse victory at last year’s County Show, is named Lisronagh, also known as Rosie. She was ridden to success in last year’s show by Alannah Norquoy, from Ingquoy, South Ronaldsay.

In our online contest, where we pitted eight previous Orkney County Show champions against each other, the mare secured the public vote by a wide margin, taking nearly half of all the votes cast, with 47.8 per cent. In total she took 132 votes of the 282 cast.

The next closest former show champion was the 2018 County Show winner – the Clydesdale named Downhill Snowflake – which took 47 votes, or 16.7 per cent of the total votes.

The horse section of Ready, Set, Show! was sponsored by Casey Construction Ltd.

