Ready, Set, Show! horses – Hools stallion makes the final!

August 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm

The Shetland Pony stallion Wells Reliance will go up against the light-legged Irish Sports mare Lisronagh in the final of our Ready, Set, Show! horses competition, tomorrow.

This comes after Wells Reliance was today given the thumbs up by our judge Meg Black in our second semi-final round.

Wells Reliance won at the 2015 County Show when he was seven-years-old, claiming victory for Kelly Peace’s Hools Shetland Pony Stud, The Brough, Toab, at the 2015 County Show.

He was sired by Wells Extra Special out of the dam Wells Valerina.

In today’s semi-final, he gained the judge’s favour over a two-time County Show winner – a Clydesdale yearling colt, named Prince William of Aikers.

The Clydesdale colt claimed victory for his owners J. W. Taylor & Sons, Aikers, South Ronaldsay at the County Show, both in 2010 and 2009.

Choosing Wells Reliance over the colt today, our judge Meg Black, from Maine, USA, said: “This class has me comparing a Shetland stallion and a yearling Clydesdale. This go round my choice is the Shetland Stallion (2015). Both are nice individuals and the Clydesdale shows much potential, but, the well-presented Shetland is more mature, and developed, leading me to this decision.”

Share this:

Tweet

