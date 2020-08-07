Ready, Set, Show! – cast your vote!

August 7, 2020 at 2:26 pm

There’s just over 24 hours left to vote for your favourite animal in the cattle and sheep in the public vote section of our Ready, Set, Show! online livestock competition.

You can vote for any of the last eight champion cattle and sheep inter-breed champions of The County Show, which have been entered into our competitions. The exhibitors that showed the animal when it had its big win at The County will receive vouchers worth £100 from our competition sponsors – Serco NorthLink Ferries for the cattle section and Birsay Farmers Ltd for the sheep.

The final cattle and sheep section winners – both for the public vote and our judges’ choice – will be announced tomorrow, Saturday, which was the planned date for this year’s County Show.

To vote in the cattle section click here and scroll down the page.

To vote in the sheep section click here.

On Sunday, we will launch a further knock-out competition, featuring past horse champions from The County Show.

