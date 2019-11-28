Raymond Besant hosts talk and book-signing

November 28, 2019 at 2:29 pm

Orkney wildlife photographer, Raymond Besant, is hosting a talk about his latest book, Naturally Orkney — Coastline, this evening at the King Street Halls, Kirkwall.

Getting started at 7pm, Raymond will be discussing how he has captured the images in the book, before signing copies ahead of its general release on Friday, November 29.

This latest book follows on from the success of his previous book, Naturally Orkney, published in 2014, and is sure to be just as stunning.

