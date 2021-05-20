Rapist handed 10-year jail sentence

A sex predator from Shapinsay who raped a woman and girl as part of a catalogue of abuse has been jailed for 10 years.

Edwin Cuschieri, 67, attacked four victims across Orkney, during offending that spanned 28 years. This included rapes, sexual assaults, indecent assaults and offences against a number of children. In addition to his custodial sentence, he has been placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Following Cuschieri’s sentencing at Edinburgh High Court, this Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Donald Macdonald, of the Public Protection Unit, condemned the former hotel receptionist’s behaviour.

He said: “Cuschieri is a serial domestic abuser whose offending behaviour spans 28 years and will no doubt have left his victims deeply affected for the rest of their lives. Cuschieri must now face the consequences for his horrific behaviour.

“I would like to thank the victims for having the strength to come forward and report the abuse they endured, and for the courage they have shown throughout the investigation. The bravery to tell their story has resulted in Cuschieri being convicted.

“I hope today’s outcome gives them some sort of closure and sends a clear message that domestic abuse will not be tolerated and offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. Police Scotland is committed to tackling domestic abuse and no one should ever feel they are alone or in a position of fear. We have specially trained officers who are there to target domestic abusers and support victims.