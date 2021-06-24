  • Kirkwall
Rainbow flag to fly high above Town Hall

The symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) community is to be flown above the Town Hall in Kirkwall.

The request to fly the rainbow flag had been made to mark Orkney Pride this Saturday..

The Orkney Pride committee said they were “delighted” by OIC’s decision to fly the flag above the Town Hall on Broad Street.

Saturday is also Armed Forces Day, and in order to accommodate both flags, the Armed Forces Flag will be flown at the council offices at School Place.

Pick up a copy of The Orcadian for the full story.